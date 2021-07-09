-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.08). Covanta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

NYSE CVA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,558. Covanta has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.36 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently -152.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. FIL Ltd increased its position in Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

