$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.10. RADA Electronic Industries reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RADA Electronic Industries.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RADA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.99. 7,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,974. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.87 million, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.04.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

