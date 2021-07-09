$0.09 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The Manitowoc reported earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTW. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. 3,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.22 million, a PE ratio of -55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 3.9% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

