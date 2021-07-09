$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.26. Zillow Group posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 235.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

ZG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Shares of ZG opened at $114.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,769,000 after buying an additional 388,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,004,000 after purchasing an additional 187,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

