-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the highest is ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.81. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.