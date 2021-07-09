$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.17. Plains GP posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 311.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

Several research firms have commented on PAGP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

PAGP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 82,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

