$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equity LifeStyle Properties’ earnings. Equity LifeStyle Properties posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after buying an additional 68,143 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.56. 26,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,263. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

