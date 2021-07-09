$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. EPR Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 44.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 10.59. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

