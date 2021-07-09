$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.73. Meta Financial Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.81 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 22.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,211,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.93. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

