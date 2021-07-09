0Chain Price Tops $0.38 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $18.51 million and approximately $125,245.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00097222 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

