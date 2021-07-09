0xBitcoin Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $468,511.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00055407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00907491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00089617 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

