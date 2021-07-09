$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will post sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $652.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.53 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.24. 58,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,132. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 84.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.79.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

