$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will report earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilltop posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.