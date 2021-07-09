$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Victory Capital posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VCTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,994,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VCTR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

