10,919 Shares in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Purchased by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth about $68,248,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at $16,822,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 42.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,991,000 after acquiring an additional 169,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tattooed Chef by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 156,462 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel James Williamson bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 257,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Salvatore Galletti sold 800,000 shares of Tattooed Chef stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,266,210 shares in the company, valued at $312,662,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTCF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.19. 14,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,245. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. Tattooed Chef’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

