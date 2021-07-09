$113.39 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $113.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.90 million to $114.88 million. SFL reported sales of $118.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year sales of $452.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $457.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $467.53 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $486.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its stake in SFL by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 72,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of SFL by 7.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,208 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 76.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 245,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SFL by 69.1% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 24,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

