$121.07 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post sales of $121.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.60 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $86.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $501.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.52 million to $504.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $584.76 million, with estimates ranging from $569.40 million to $599.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.95.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,375. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $34.05 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -567.38 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,824,119.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

