12,386 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Acquired by Provenire Capital LLC

Provenire Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Ceridian HCM accounts for about 4.3% of Provenire Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $403,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,602,457.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,459 shares of company stock worth $569,511. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.21.

NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $97.83. The stock had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,742. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -445.95 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

