125,871 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. 108,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,606. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.