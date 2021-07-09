125,871 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.
Mondelez International Company Profile
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
