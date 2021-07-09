14,493 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $7,188,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TLRY opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 136.31% and a negative net margin of 336.84%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Tilray from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

