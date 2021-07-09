15,553 Shares in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Purchased by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Precision Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $4,813,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 225,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $551.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

