$16.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will announce $16.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.77 billion to $17.09 billion. Lockheed Martin posted sales of $16.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year sales of $68.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.94 billion to $68.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.50 billion to $71.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,019. The stock has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

