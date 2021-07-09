$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72 billion. MGM Resorts International posted sales of $289.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 624.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year sales of $8.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.47 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $12.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 471,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,923,886. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.25%.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $2,071,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 356,980 shares in the company, valued at $14,789,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock worth $4,918,869. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,715,000 after purchasing an additional 284,483 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $177,891,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

