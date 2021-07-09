$217.97 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $217.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.00 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $211.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $906.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $919.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $876.47 million, with estimates ranging from $866.40 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

