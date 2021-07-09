22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Down 7.9%

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s share price fell 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.61. 88,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,058,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $578.23 million, a PE ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in 22nd Century Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.11% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

