23,497 Shares in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Bought by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 95,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,332,114. The company has a quick ratio of 51.22, a current ratio of 51.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bionano Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

