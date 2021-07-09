25,081 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

