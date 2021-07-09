254,184 Shares in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 254,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.88% of Equillium at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,512,000 after acquiring an additional 629,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equillium by 221.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762 in the last ninety days. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQ stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

