255,100 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Bought by Pinz Capital Management LP

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 255,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,000. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinz Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Vertiv by 1,595.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

