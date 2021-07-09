$269.70 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post $269.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $262.11 million and the highest is $274.40 million. Pegasystems posted sales of $227.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PEGA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

PEGA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $137.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,334. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $96.26 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -259.47 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 over the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,619 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

