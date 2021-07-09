$3.00 EPS Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) to report $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.55 and the highest is $3.66. The Allstate posted earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full-year earnings of $15.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 48,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,431. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

