30,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) Acquired by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RMGCU. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,692,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,990,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 14,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,094. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

