332,827 Shares in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Purchased by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 332,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $586,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $10,000,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,670,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $2,482,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGACU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,899. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

