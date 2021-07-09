$388.87 Million in Sales Expected for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce $388.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.80 million and the lowest is $381.80 million. NOW posted sales of $370.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,209. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

