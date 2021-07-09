500,000 Shares in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Purchased by Apollo Management Holdings L.P.

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:FRWAU traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 59,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,924. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRWAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU).

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.