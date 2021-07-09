$502.05 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post sales of $502.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.36 million to $503.74 million. Primo Water posted sales of $456.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of PRMW opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $662,709.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,338,434 shares of company stock valued at $23,121,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

