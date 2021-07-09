$53.69 Million in Sales Expected for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will post sales of $53.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp posted sales of $51.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $213.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.18 million, with estimates ranging from $205.85 million to $210.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 25.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $295,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. 24.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 98.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

