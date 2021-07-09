53,000 Shares in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Bought by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

