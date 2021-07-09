575,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Purchased by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 575,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $22,843,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,100,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,031,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.03. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.