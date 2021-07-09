$6.46 Million in Sales Expected for STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) to announce sales of $6.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.61 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $4.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year sales of $29.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $30.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $34.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.70 million to $36.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of SSKN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 55,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,048. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

