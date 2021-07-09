601,927 Shares in Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP purchased a new position in shares of Switchback II Co. (NYSE:SWBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 601,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,000. Governors Lane LP owned about 1.52% of Switchback II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in Switchback II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Switchback II in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

SWBK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 81,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Switchback II Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Switchback II Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

