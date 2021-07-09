7,095 Shares in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Acquired by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $69.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.75.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.