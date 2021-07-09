$75.84 Million in Sales Expected for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $75.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.59 million and the lowest is $75.50 million. Ambarella reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $300.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $305.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $348.98 million, with estimates ranging from $337.74 million to $377.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.48. The company had a trading volume of 189,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,581. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.64 and a beta of 1.40. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $137.21.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $473,592.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 5,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $551,967.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 872,351 shares in the company, valued at $88,447,667.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,244 shares of company stock worth $1,945,614 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

