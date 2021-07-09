7,774 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Acquired by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,856,616 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,858,000 after acquiring an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $654,975,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,517. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.32 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.14.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

