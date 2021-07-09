$81.29 Million in Sales Expected for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) will report $81.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.70 million. Carriage Services reported sales of $77.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full year sales of $344.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.81 million to $347.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.48 million, with estimates ranging from $344.84 million to $350.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $37,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at $100,051.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $34.97. 564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

