890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 12th (OTCMKTS:ENFAU)

890 5th Avenue Partners’ (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 12th. 890 5th Avenue Partners had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ENFAU opened at $10.29 on Friday. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $116,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $130,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $289,000.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.