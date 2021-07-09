$9.48 Million in Sales Expected for Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $9.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390,000.00 and the highest is $26.50 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $61.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.34 million.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 27,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

