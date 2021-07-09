ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.28.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. ABB has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in ABB by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

