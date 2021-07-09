Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 193.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260,682 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.93% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,980,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 890,095 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 39.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 461,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABEO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

