Abyss Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Abyss coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $220,304.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.88 or 0.00918617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Abyss Profile

Abyss is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.